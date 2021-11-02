EntertainmentLatest NewsTFT News

Julia Montes tells Coco Martin on his birthday: Biyaya ka

Actress Julia Montes wrote a short but sweet message on ‘Ang Probinsyano’ star Coco Martin who celebrated his 40th birthday on November 1.

On her Instagram account, Montes posted a photo of Martin smiling and with a bird on his shoulder.

“Sa taong sobrang magmahal sa kapwa, kaibigan , pamilya at sa trabaho. Wag mong kakalimutan na biyaya ka sa lahat ng taong natutulungan at nakakasama mo,” she said.

“May the joy that you have spread come back to you not only on this day but throughout the rest of your life. Mahal ka namin. Happy birthday,” Montes added.

Montes has been rumored to be Martin’s longtime girlfriend but the two never made any official announcement.

Montes also recently made a television comeback by joining the long time series ‘Ang Probinsyano’ on its sixth anniversary. (TDT)

