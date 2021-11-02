EntertainmentLatest NewsTFT News

Doc Adam bids goodbye to Youtube vlogging after 4 years

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report1 hour ago

Australian doctor and vlogger Dr. Adam Smith or Doc Adam for his followers said that he is permanently signing off from Youtube vlogging. A decision he and his wife made recently.

Doc Adam said that he will be pursuing a new direction in life.

He adds that he is currently facing a challenging lawsuit resulting to missing “many days at work.”

RELATED STORY: Vlogger couple JaMill reveal reason for deleting Youtube channel

It has also caused him to spend over 200,000 Australian dollars or an estimated 7 million pesos.

Adam has 2 million subscribers on Youtube.

“Dahil sa lahat nang naranasan ko… KC and I had some chat and we decided we are going to stop YouTube. After some long discussions, we’ve decided we want to take a different direction in life. We’re gonna get married next year and we plan to head to the north of Australia and do some work with the deprived communities there,” Doc Adam shared.

READ ON: Syrian vlogger Basel Manadil is now a Filipino citizen

He also challenged the health department and the national government.

Doc Adam also thanked those who supported him, especially in his legal battles.

“It’s been a great, wonderful, and fun journey with you all. Four years. Hanggang dito na lang,” he said. (TDT)

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report1 hour ago
Photo of Staff Report

Staff Report

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

Related Articles

Antigen test kit now available in PH drugstore

13 mins ago

Dela Rosa admits feeling worried over ICC investigation

25 mins ago

DFA downgrades Iraq’s Alert Level to 3 due to improving security situation

34 mins ago

AJ Raval returns to social media

41 mins ago
© 2021, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button