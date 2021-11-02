Doc Adam bids goodbye to Youtube vlogging after 4 years

Australian doctor and vlogger Dr. Adam Smith or Doc Adam for his followers said that he is permanently signing off from Youtube vlogging. A decision he and his wife made recently.

Doc Adam said that he will be pursuing a new direction in life.

He adds that he is currently facing a challenging lawsuit resulting to missing “many days at work.”

It has also caused him to spend over 200,000 Australian dollars or an estimated 7 million pesos.

Adam has 2 million subscribers on Youtube.

“Dahil sa lahat nang naranasan ko… KC and I had some chat and we decided we are going to stop YouTube. After some long discussions, we’ve decided we want to take a different direction in life. We’re gonna get married next year and we plan to head to the north of Australia and do some work with the deprived communities there,” Doc Adam shared.

He also challenged the health department and the national government.

Doc Adam also thanked those who supported him, especially in his legal battles.

“It’s been a great, wonderful, and fun journey with you all. Four years. Hanggang dito na lang,” he said. (TDT)