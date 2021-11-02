Actor Paolo Contis fans spot his resemblance to Ron Mueck’s sculpture

Fans of actor Paolo Contis spotted his resemblance to the sculpture of legendary artist Ron Mueck.

The actor’s fans were quick to spot his resemblance to the sculpture of which BTS member J-Hope took a video on Monday.

RELATED STORY: Ed Sheeran reveals new song collaboration with BTS

The video of the performer posing beside a huge sleeping head called the “Mask II” by Ron Mueck went viral.

Fans commented that J-Hope visited the “Paolo Contis sculpture” with some even saying that Paolo is lucky.

“Paolo Contis got noticed by Hobi before me. Life is so unfair,” one posted.

READ ON: LJ Reyes still working on forgiving Paolo Contis

“A rare video of Hobi with Paolo Contis sleeping,” added another.

The Museum of Fine Arts in Houston said that the “Mask II” is Mueck’s self-portrait which “demonstrates the subtle play of realities that characterize [his] work.”