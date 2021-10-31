Jaclyn Jose fires back at Albie Casiño

Award-winning actress Jaclyn Jose slammed the recent remarks of Albie Casiño on her daughter Andi Eigenmann.

In a podcast, Albie said that he is happy that his ex-girlfriend is now ‘super fat’.

In a now-deleted post, Jose appealed to ABS-CBN entertainment head Lauren Dyogi to stop talking in its reality show ‘Pinoy Big Brother’.

“Nakikiusap ako nananahimik na si Andi… pero may sagot ako overboard din I just want to keep quiet… as a friend sa media ko sa sinasabi pigilan mo yang batang ignorante kaysa magsalita ako,” Jose said.

“Lauren you can stop him or go on sige mapapahiya kayo kasi lalahatin ko na,” she added.

Jose said that she could not keep her mouth shut when Casiño was attacking her daughter.

“I so adore you wag mo sirain ang pangalan mo jan sa mamang yan. I don’t want to put this into media but I am running out of time. Since you put it on media, I have to protect la kami outlet so sorry if I bring it to media. There is no way? You want me to be quiet? Yung Albi Casino. He has to keep his mouth shut,” she said.

“Don’t use my daughter in your circus. Di niya alam ang pinagsasabi niya,” she added.

Jose added that Casiño physically abused Andi when she was pregnant.

“You want the truth? Gusto mo sabihin ko in public paano mo bugbugin anak ko? Kahit buntis? Try mo ko,” she said.

“I’m not going to hold my tongue so you can look good anymore. And my friends just saw her in Siargao and they said she’s super fat so that makes me super happy. I don’t know if that’s bad of me. But it brings me great joy to know she gained a lot of weight now,” Casiño previously said. (TDT)