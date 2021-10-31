Bollywood adaptation of 5 box office Filipino films streaming soon on Netflix

The Bollywood adaptation of 5 Filipino films would become available on Netflix.

An agreement to this effect was made between ABS-CBN Film Productions and India’s Global One Studios to adapt five Filipino hits for Bollywood viewers. In the Philippines, these movies have collectively made good earnings at the box office.

The five films will star on-and off-screen couple Kathryn Bernardo and Daniel Padilla and will be adapted with an all-Bollywood star cast with some tweaks to the plot lines.

Here’s the list of films that would be adopted and their storylines:

SHE’S DATING THE GANGSTER (2014): In the movie, the lead character is set against a college backdrop and pretends to fall in love with the local ‘bad boy’. The film is not the usual run-of-the-mill, fluffy rom-com and the drama gets only intense as the movie progresses.

CRAZY BEAUTIFUL YOU (2015): The story is based on a rebellious daughter sent to a medical facility by her mother. She falls in love with a politician’s son who leads her into the calmer side of life.

BARCELONA: A LOVE UNTOLD (2016): This is based on reconciling to one’s past like previous relations. The movie won the Best Picture Award at the 65th FAMAS Awards, the ‘Oscars’ of the Philippines.

CAN’T HELP FALLING IN LOVE (2017): It is based on the story of a woman who after engagement gets to know that she has married to a stranger and goes to get her marriage annulled. The movie is hilarious and dramatic and does not hold back in its portrayal of how bizarre some marriages might get.

The Hows of Us (2018): This film is based on the story of a young couple daring to harbour dreams of growing old together. But in the course of time, they have to deal with the struggles of being in a long-term relationship and unpleasant realities of life. (AW)