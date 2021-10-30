LOOK: Richard Gutierrez gifts Php 4.1M Jeep to wife Sarah Lahbati on 28th birthday

Actor Richard Gutierrez gifted Wrangler jeep worth PhP 4.1 million to his wife Sarah Lahbati.

Sarah received the gift as she turned 28 years old on October 9, 2021, Saturday. The duo also had a month-long celebration. The gift was biggest birthday surprise for Sarah.

She posted photos of her new green-colored car on Instagram and expressed “indescribable joy and gratitude for her husband’s generosity.”

“i’m- • not one to ask for material things,” she wrote.

“i enjoy working hard for what i want. @richardgutz, i’m speechless.

“Besides being the best dada to Zion & Kai, you make me feel like a queen even when i least expect it.

“i’m grateful to you for a lot of things, for this insane surprise…

“but mostly for your unconditional love, through ups and downs. i love you.”

Sarah described the color of her car as “the color of life, nature, balance, growth & prosperity.”

Her celebrity friends were thrilled to see her brand new SUV. Those who made comments and posted heart emojis include host Andi Manzano; Kapamilya sports correspondent Dyan Castillejo; celebrity mom Mikaela Martinez; fashion designer Mark Bumgarner; actress Bubbles Paraiso, and celebrity make-up artists Jelly Eugenio and Anthea Bueno.

Part of birthday celebrations, Richard also took his wife and their two sons, Zion and Kai, to a camping trip in Bulod Campsite in Tanay, Rizal.

He wrote a touching message to his wife: “Happy birthday my love @sarahlahbati You know how much you mean to me, zion and kai, we love you.” (AW)