EntertainmentLatest NewsTFT News

LOOK: Richard Gutierrez gifts Php 4.1M Jeep to wife Sarah Lahbati on 28th birthday

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report2 hours ago

Actor Richard Gutierrez gifted Wrangler jeep worth PhP 4.1 million to his wife Sarah Lahbati.

Sarah received the gift as she turned 28 years old on October 9, 2021, Saturday. The duo also had a month-long celebration. The gift was biggest birthday surprise for Sarah.

She posted photos of her new green-colored car on Instagram and expressed “indescribable joy and gratitude for her husband’s generosity.”

“i’m- • not one to ask for material things,” she wrote.

RELATED STORY: LOOK: Sarah Lahbati, Richard Gutierrez stun in underwater prenup photos

“i enjoy working hard for what i want. @richardgutz, i’m speechless.

“Besides being the best dada to Zion & Kai, you make me feel like a queen even when i least expect it.

“i’m grateful to you for a lot of things, for this insane surprise…

“but mostly for your unconditional love, through ups and downs. i love you.”

Sarah described the color of her car as “the color of life, nature, balance, growth & prosperity.”

READ ON: Here’s why Richard Gutierrez almost quit showbiz

Her celebrity friends were thrilled to see her brand new SUV. Those who made comments and posted heart emojis include host Andi Manzano; Kapamilya sports correspondent Dyan Castillejo; celebrity mom Mikaela Martinez; fashion designer Mark Bumgarner; actress Bubbles Paraiso, and celebrity make-up artists Jelly Eugenio and Anthea Bueno.

Part of birthday celebrations, Richard also took his wife and their two sons, Zion and Kai, to a camping trip in Bulod Campsite in Tanay, Rizal.

He wrote a touching message to his wife: “Happy birthday my love @sarahlahbati You know how much you mean to me, zion and kai, we love you.” (AW)

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report2 hours ago
Photo of Staff Report

Staff Report

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

Related Articles

Robredo volunteers to undergo drug test ahead of 2022 polls

2 hours ago

Senator Bato offers PDP standard bearer slot to Sara Duterte

2 hours ago

Wendell Ramos, wife Kukai Guevara blessed with baby girl

2 hours ago

PH receives 973,000 Pfizer-BioNTech vaccines from US

2 hours ago
© 2021, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button