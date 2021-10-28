Entertainment

Noli de Castro resurfaces on Instagram after death hoax 

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report7 hours ago

Veteran broadcaster Noli De Castro resurfaced on his Instagram account amid a death hoax circulating online. 

Some netizens claimed that De Casto passed away after a slip accident.

On Tuesday, however, he posted a video with a caption: “Magandang umaga, Bayan. Pagpalain sana po ng Diyos ang inyong umaga, mga kabayan.”

“Magandang Umaga, Bayan. Miss ko na kayo kabayan. Abangan,” he added. 

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Kabayan Noli (@kabayannolidecastro)


Before this, his daughter Kat De Castro also denied that her father has died.

“Hi everyone. My Dad’s absolutely fine. We just had dinner,” she said. 

De Castro withdrew his candidacy for senator after filing his certificate of candidacy last October 8. 

No announcement yet if he will return to ABS-CBN soon. 

Tags
Photo of Staff Report Staff Report7 hours ago
Photo of Staff Report

Staff Report

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

Related Articles

‘He genuinely loves you’: Bimby happy about Kris Aquino’s engagement to Mel Sarmiento

7 hours ago

LJ Reyes reveals Paulo Avelino reached out to her; no word yet from Paolo Contis

7 hours ago

Miss Universe 2021 announces coronation date

1 day ago

Bea Alonzo shares first impression on Alden Richards

1 day ago
© 2021, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button