Noli de Castro resurfaces on Instagram after death hoax 

Veteran broadcaster Noli De Castro resurfaced on his Instagram account amid a death hoax circulating online.

Some netizens claimed that De Casto passed away after a slip accident.

On Tuesday, however, he posted a video with a caption: “Magandang umaga, Bayan. Pagpalain sana po ng Diyos ang inyong umaga, mga kabayan.”

“Magandang Umaga, Bayan. Miss ko na kayo kabayan. Abangan,” he added.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kabayan Noli (@kabayannolidecastro)



Before this, his daughter Kat De Castro also denied that her father has died.

“Hi everyone. My Dad’s absolutely fine. We just had dinner,” she said.

De Castro withdrew his candidacy for senator after filing his certificate of candidacy last October 8.

No announcement yet if he will return to ABS-CBN soon.