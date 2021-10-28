Entertainment

‘He genuinely loves you’: Bimby happy about Kris Aquino’s engagement to Mel Sarmiento

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report6 hours ago

Actress Kris Aquino’s son Bimby Yap is happy about her engagement with former Secretary Mel Sarmiento.

Kris shared a video in which Bimby expresses his approval of his mother’s engagement with the former Department of Interior and Local Government secretary. The actress asked for Bimby’s permission last week before she and Mel got engaged.

Bimby said, “I’m very happy of course. You two deserve each other.”

He added: “And basically I can tell whenever he looks at you his eyes twinkle. Basta, you can feel he genuinely loves you, Mom.”


Kris thanked Bimby and said she wouldn’t have agreed to the engagement without his approval.

The newly engaged couple also thanked those who expressed their love and support to them.

