Miss Universe 2021 announces coronation date

Miss Universe 2021 has announced that the 70th Miss Universe pageant will be held on December 12.

Pageant organizers said that the coronation will be held live from Eilat, Israel.

Mexico’s Andrea Meza will crown her successor.

The Miss Universe Organization also confirmed that singer Noa Kirel will perform during the coronation night.

Philippines bet Beatrice Luigi Gomez will represent the country in the much-anticipated pageant.

Miss Universe Philippines 2020 Rabiya Mateo landed in the Top 21 of the competition held in the United States.

This is also the third time that two Miss Universe will be held in the same year. (TDT)