Famous singer Ed Sheeran tests positive for COVID-19

English singer and songwriter Ed Sheeran has tested positive for COVID-19.

Sheeran said that he remains currently in self-isolation. “It means that I’m now unable to plough ahead with any in person commitments for now, so I’ll be doing as many of my planned interviews/performances I can from my house,” he said.

Sheeran will limit appearances after the disease. He however didn’t reveal whether he was showing any symptoms of COVID-19.

Sheeran said: “Apologies to anyone I’ve let down. Be safe everyone x.”

