Super Tekla reveals experience being mistaken as shoplifter

Kapuso comedian Super Tekla admits that he was hurt when he was mistaken for being a shoplifter in a convenience store.

In a GMA News report, the comedian shared how he was accused of shoplifting by a store staff when he already paid for the items.

“Palabas na ako ng pinto, at hinarang ako nung roving guard na girl, ‘Sir may kinuha po kasing ano sir, ‘yan lang po ba binili n’yo?’ ‘Yun ang approach niya sa akin,” Tekla said.

“So s’yempre na-shock ako. ‘Bakit ano problema?’ ‘Sir may kinuha po kasi kayong item nakita ko sa CCTV,'” he added.

Store staff demanded to search him for the item and he, later on, gave them permission but nothing was found.

The cashier also said that Tekla did not take anything from the store.

The staff said that they were looking for a deodorant.

“Ha? Ni maligo di ko kayang gawin deodorant pa kay,” he joked.

“Sarap lang sanang haluan ko ng katatawanan ‘yung time na ‘yun. Pero deep inside nasaktan ako. Dun ko naramdaman ‘yung ‘Ouch, sad reality.’ Masakit na nakakatawa,” he said.

The report did not mention when and where the incident happened. (TDT)