Rayver Cruz, Candy Pangilinan mistakenly congratulate Alex Gonzaga on miscarriage news

Some celebrities mistakenly greet Alex Gonzaga and Mikee Morada for what they thought a good news post from the couple.

On Sunday, Alex revealed that she has suffered from a miscarriage after finding out that she was pregnant two months ago.

Some celebrities were so excited with the news that they thought Alex announced that she is having their first child.

Among those who commented were Candy Pangilinan and Rayver Cruz.

RELATED STORY: Alex Gonzaga suffers miscarriage

Rayver immediately deleted his comment while Candy apologized on the comment section.

“2 months ago we found out that I was pregnant and 3 weeks ago, we got a heartbreaking news that we might be having an anembryonic pregnancy (blighted ovum),” Alex said.

“Our doctor advised us to wait for the process to naturally take its course. So we had to wait for a while for the pregnancy to finally end before we can tell our story,” she added.

A blighted ovum occurs when a fertilized egg implants in the uterus but doesn’t develop into an embryo.

READ ON: Lolit Solit says sorry to Alex Gonzaga, Mikee Morada over ‘miscarriage’ remarks

The health condition may lead to an early pregnancy failure or miscarriage.

The vlogger said that the experience tested her faith.

“Last Tuesday, the Lord’s will prevailed and we finally closed the book of our first pregnancy. We share our story to give hope that in the midst of this pain and loss the Lord will always sustain you,” Alex explained.

She also encouraged those who are in the same situation not to lose hope.