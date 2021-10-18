Former Kapuso and survivor star Jace Flores accused of leasing carnapped vehicle

Talent manager Len Carillo is now looking for former Kapuso and Survivor star Jace Flores after the actor leased a Toyota Fortuner car last September amounting to P500,000.

Carillo said that Jace was referred by a friend because the actor needs money.

“Inilapit sa akin si Jace ng kaibigan ko na si Maxi. Kailangan daw niya po ng pera para pangnegosyo at after a month, ibabalik din niya ang pera,” Carillo told Pep.ph.

“Iniwan po niya sa akin ang car na may OR/CR, isang susi, ID at kasulatan ng nanghiram siya,” the manager added.

RELATED STORY: ‘Happy Heart’: Bea Alonzo expresses gladness following first guesting as ‘Kapuso’ on KMJS

Carillo said that the turnover of documents was well documented. The actor also wrote P350,000 and not P500,000.

“Mali po ang inilagay niyang amount. Hindi ko na napansin kasi during that time, nasa shooting ako ng Moonlight Butterfly,” Carillo said.

“Ipinadala ko lang ang pera sa tao ko. Isinulat at nilagdaan nito,” the manager said.

After a month, Carillo found out the vehicle was carnapped.

“After a month, nalaman ko na carnapped ang car na isinangla ni Jace sa akin,” the manager said.

READ ON: Former Kapuso star Rich Asuncion living a happy life as waitress in Australia

“Three days ago, biglang pumunta sa amin ang mga pulis. May tracker ang sasakyan at sinabi ng mga pulis na carnapped pala yung Fortuner kaya wala akong nagawa kundi i-surrender ang sasakyan,” the talent manager explained.

The actor is no longer responding to calls and now unreachable.

“Hindi na ako after na mabawi ang kalahating milyong piso. Ang akin na lang, huwag na siyang makapangloko ng ibang mga tao,” the manager said.

Flores has yet to issue a statement on the accusations against him. (TDT)