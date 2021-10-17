Ballet dancer of Filipino roots reveals sexual abuse, racism in New York

A Filipino origin ballet dancer has revealed that she faced sexual abuse and racism in New York.

The disclosure was made by New York City Ballet soloist in her memoir.

Georgina Pazcoguin said she had joined the School of American Ballet, full-time in the autumn of 2001 and by 29 she was a soloist with the company run by Peter Martins, who retired in 2018 after allegations of sexual harassment and physical and verbal abuse.

READ ON: New York eyes medical workers from Philippines as it plans to terminate unvaccinated staff

Georgina, who is of Filipina and Italian descent, has bared this all in a memoir titled Swan Dive: The Making of a Rogue Ballerina.

She said she faced emotional abuse and fat-shaming and being scolded for taking one day off to see her brother before he was deployed to Iraq.

“Fat talks are almost a rite of passage at the New York City Ballet and come with alarming regularity,” she wrote.

“The Chinese Tea dance is, in my opinion, over-the-top offensive, and every night I was forced to go on stage to make a mockery of Asian heritage.” (AW)