PNP chief apologizes for stray bullet injury in Jake Cuenca incident

Philippine National Police Chief Guillermo Eleazar has apologized to the victim of a stray bullet last weekend during the car chase of PNP with actor Jake Cuenca.

A delivery rider was hit by the bullet intended for Cuenca’s vehicle.

Eleazar said that the PNP already extended medical assistance and financial help to the Grab driver.

“Humihingi tayo ng pasensya doon po sa nabaril, tinutulungan natin. Pero gaya ng sinabi ko nga po, nasa kaniya po ‘yon, kung sakaling siya’y may reklamo sa ating kapulisan,” Eleazar said.

The police personnel involved in the car chase are now being investigated.

Cuenca was chased by authorities after he hit the police car during a drug buy-bust operation.

“Sa iyong ginawa, titiyakin ko na mananagot ka sa pambabastos mo hindi lang sa mga pulis kundi sa batas at sa kawalan mo ng disiplina sa sarili,” Eleazar told Cuenca in a previous statement.

Cuenca said that he was shocked and feared for his safety at that time so he tried to evade the policemen in civilian uniforms. (TDT)