LOOK: Nikki Gil gives birth to baby girl

Filipina actress Nikki Gil has given birth to a baby girl and received congratulatory messages from both fans and friends after posting her picture on social media.

Along With her husband BJ Albert, the duo welcomed their second child on October 10.

The couple posted two photos of their newborn from the hospital room at St. Luke’s Medical Center. The baby has been named Madeline Elle.

After sharing the pictures, Nikki wrote, “Our little miss Madeline Elle arrived a few days ago and we’re completely smitten! Thank you Lord for our sweet Maddie.”

The couple received congratulatory messages and wishes from fans and celebrities alike.

Nikki and Albert tied the knot in November 2015 and gave birth to their first child, son Finn, in November 2017. (AW)