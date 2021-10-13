EntertainmentLatest NewsTFT News

Fil-Kiwi beauty Victoria Vincent refuses to represent New Zealand in Miss Universe – here’s why

Staff Report

Miss Universe Philippines Charity 2021 Victoria Vincent has refused to represent New Zealand in the Miss Universe pageant this year.

She said that she declined the offer, stressing that she was a Filipina.

26-year-old Filipino-Kiwi beauty said that she received the offer shortly after the Miss Universe Philippines coronation night last September 30.

Vincent said in an Instagram post, ” After a week of contemplation, countless discussions with my family, friends, and team, I eventually came to the decision to politely decline the offer.” “My heart is, and always will be here to serve the Philippines. Some may say I’m not Filipina enough, and that’s ok. I know who I am. I know what I stand for. I am a Filipina,” she added.

“So many people will say I’m crazy for turning down this opportunity, but I had to choose what I know in my heart was the right thing to do,” said Vincent as she thanked the Miss Universe New Zealand organization for considering her “for the opportunity of a lifetime.”

She represented the province of Cavite in the second edition of the national pageant. (AW)

