Kris Aquino honors Ninoy, Cory on 67th anniversary

Actress Kris Aquino marked what could be the 67th anniversary of former senator Benigno ‘Ninoy’ Aquino and former president Cory Aquino.

Kris is the youngest of five children of the democracy icons.

“67 years ago today my mom and dad got married and really proved to us, their children, that they meant every word of their wedding vows: to have and to hold, from this day forward, for better, for worse, for richer, for poorer, in sickness and in health, until death do us part,” she wrote.

Kris said that her mom taught her that being a good couple means bringing out the best out of each other.

“Thet were good partners who loved each other and never gave up against all odds was because they both knew they brought out the BEST in each other,” Kris said.

The Queen of Talk said that she could no longer find anyone who have the same wisdom like her parents.

“The 4 of us I’m sure know we hit the DNA jackpot because God blessed us with the privilege of being your daughters,” she said referring to her three older sisters Ballsy, Pinky and Viel.

Kris’ only brother, former President Noynoy Aquino died in June.

“Please tell our favorite brother not a day passes that we don’t think about and miss him but we know maswerte s’ya kasi kasama n’yo na s’ya,” she said. (TDT)