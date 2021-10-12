EntertainmentLatest NewsTFT News

Ivana Alawi, Marco Gumabao spark relationship rumors after being spotted together

Youtube sensation Ivana Alawi and actor Marco Gumabao were spotted together in their intimate moments in a karaoke event.

In a post of Kapamilya Online World on Facebook, photos and videos of the two getting “touchy” with each other sparked rumors that the two are now an item.

Some netizens expressed their happiness if indeed the two are a couple but others are hoping that Ivana and Joshua Garcia will be the real deal.

On her recent vlog, Ivana admitted that she has a huge crush with the Kapamilya actor.

“Wow! perfect match,” a netizen said.

“Sana all may jowa,” another one commented.

“Joshua Garcia left the group,” a netizen replied.

Some fans are defending the video saying the two are just friends and that they are together for a project.

Both Ivana and Marco have yet to address the rumors. (TDT)

