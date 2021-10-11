EntertainmentLatest NewsTFT News

‘Mawala na lahat wag lang ikaw’: Heart writes heartfelt message for Chiz’s 52nd birthday

Filipina actress Heart Evangelista took to social media to post the pictures with her husband Sorsogon Governor Francis “Chiz” Escudero’s 52nd birthday on Sunday.

Taking to Twitter, Evangelista said she is happy their stars aligned and described her husband as a blessing to a lot of people.

RELATED STORY: “Not the jealous type”: Escudero supports Heart Evangelista’s team up with former beau Jericho Rosales

“Mawala na lahat wag Lang ikaw 🙂 mahal na mahal kita. Happy birthday darleeeeeng,” she wrote.

Evangelista shared a series of their photos together as she seemed posing for the cameras in a studio in one Instagram post. (AW)

