EntertainmentLatest NewsTFT News

LOOK: Derek Ramsay, Ellen Adarna share prenuptial photos

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report8 hours ago

British Filipino actor, Derek Ramsay, is preparing to marry actress, Ellen Adarna.

The engaged couple shared their photos wearing beige in a field with tall grass on Instagram.

Ellen posted a photo of Derek smiling the actor looked fierce.

RELATED STORY: Ellen Adarna hits basher for calling Derek Ramsay as ‘tanda and kalbo’

“Hey E!” Derek wrote in the caption.

“Hey D!” Ellen said, adding a series of emojis.

Renowned wedding photographer Pat Dy also shared the same shot of Ellen and a closeup of Derek.

The photos have attracted thousands of likes and hundreds of comments from friends and fans within hours of their posting.

READ ON: Derek Ramsay, Ellen Adarna send out wedding invitations 

While some sent their congratulatory messages, others simply admired their looks.

Last month, Derek said that he has already asked for Ellen’s hand in marriage from her family.

The couple got engaged in March, after the actor proposed at the actress’ birthday party. (AW)

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report8 hours ago
Photo of Staff Report

Staff Report

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

Related Articles

ABS-CBN executive Lauren Dyogi clarifies he isn’t ‘Big Brother’ in hit reality show

8 hours ago

‘Gintong Ibtisama’: PH Embassy in UAE launches photography competition in search for Filipinos’ smiling faces

9 hours ago

PH govt asserts commitment to press freedom after Ressa wins Nobel Prize

9 hours ago

Al Ain Zoo to release new-born endangered giraffes

9 hours ago
© 2021, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button