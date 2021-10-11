LOOK: Derek Ramsay, Ellen Adarna share prenuptial photos

British Filipino actor, Derek Ramsay, is preparing to marry actress, Ellen Adarna.

The engaged couple shared their photos wearing beige in a field with tall grass on Instagram.

Ellen posted a photo of Derek smiling the actor looked fierce.

“Hey E!” Derek wrote in the caption.

“Hey D!” Ellen said, adding a series of emojis.

Renowned wedding photographer Pat Dy also shared the same shot of Ellen and a closeup of Derek.

The photos have attracted thousands of likes and hundreds of comments from friends and fans within hours of their posting.

While some sent their congratulatory messages, others simply admired their looks.

Last month, Derek said that he has already asked for Ellen’s hand in marriage from her family.

The couple got engaged in March, after the actor proposed at the actress’ birthday party. (AW)