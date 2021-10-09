Netizens urge Ely Buendia to hold rock band Eraserheads’ reunion

Netizens have urged musician Ely Buendia to organise the rock band Eraserheads reunion after Philippines vice president Leni Robredo decided to run for president in the May 2022 polls.

The netizens reminded the musiciain about an earlier tweet promising reunion.

Robredo on Thursday announced her bid for the office of president.

“Pag tumakbo si Leni,” Buendia had tweeted in September in response to a fan asking if there was a chance that the members would come together again.

“I do respect and admire Leni. If I were to vote, she’s my top candidate right now. That tweet was a half serious joke maybe, but people made it into a big deal,” the singer said at a press conference for his concert Superproxies.

However, Eraserheads’ drummer Raymund Marasigan said he is not aware of any plans about reuniting.

When asked about the band’s political position, Marasigan answered: “I don’t think it was a band thing. Personally, I don’t think about it, I don’t think about it politically, I thought it was funny.”

The Eraserheads disbanded in 2002 with Buendia’s departure.

The last time the band performed together was in 2016 for a mini-set that included their hit “Maling Akala” as well as “Popmachine” and “Poor Man’s Grave.” (AW)