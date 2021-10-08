Willie Revillame not running for senator in 2022

Television host Willie Revillame has announced that he is not running for senator in the 2022 elections.

The television host revealed his decision during an episode of ‘Tutok to Win’ on Thursday.

Revillame recalled his meeting with President Rodrigo Duterte, Senator Bong Go and other Cabinet members who were convincing him to run for senator.

“Kung sakaling tatakbo ako sa senado hindi naman ako magaling mag-English, wala akong alam sa batas, baka lait-laiitin ako roon. Baka wala rin naman ako maiambag na batas, o dumating yung time na sayang din yung boto niyo sa akin,” he said.

The host added that sometimes having good intentions may not be enough when becoming a senator.

“COC? the last day of filing is tomorrow. Hindi ko kakayanin pumasok sa isang bagay na wala akong kakayahan. Dapat pag pinasok mo ang isang bagay dapat mag-excel ka at nakakagawa ng kabutihan at tama,” he said.

In the end, Revillame announced that his show will continue and will serve his viewers rather than running for a senate seat.

Revillame is among senatorial frontrunners in the recent Pulse Asia survey.