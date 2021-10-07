Miss Universe UAE opens screening to all female residents aged 18 to 28

The casting call for aspiring Miss Universe UAE begins on October 15 at Al Habtoor Palace Hotel in the emirate of Dubai.

The pageant is open to all female UAE residents aged 18 to 28. They must have at least three years of UAE residency.

A screening will be held and only 30 beauty contestants will advance to the November 7 grand coronation night to be held at La Perle, Al Habtoor City on November 7.

The contestants will vie in various categories including couture activewear (to replace the usual swimsuit competition), evening gown and question and answer.

The winner will represent the country in the 2021 Miss Universe pageant to be held in Israel this December.

This is the first time that the country is sending a representative to the prestigious pageant.