Dubai to hold first ever Miss Universe UAE this November

It’s confirmed! The UAE will join the list of countries that annually choose a Miss Universe representative.

The first-ever Miss Universe UAE will be held at La Perle, Al Habtoor City in the emirate of Dubai on November 7.

The winner will represent the country in the 2021 Miss Universe pageant to be held in Israel this December.

Josh Yugen, founder and chief executive of Dubai’s Yugen Events and President and national director of Miss Universe UAE said: “Miss Universe UAE is not just a parade of beauty or celebration of intelligence but moreover she is a paragon of a purposeful queen and a heart to serve and help through her advocacies.”

The pageant is now open to all female UAE residents aged 18 to 28. They must have at least three years of UAE residency.

A screening will be held and only 30 beauty contestants will advance to the November grand coronation night.

The contestants will vie in various categories including couture activewear (to replace the usual swimsuit competition), evening gown and question and answer.