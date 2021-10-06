Sharon Cuneta flies in private jet to New York to meet daughter Frankie

Filipina megastar Sharon Cuneta surprised her daughter as she travelled in a friend’s private jet to New York to meet her.

The actress in a series of Instagram posts shared clips of her private flights to New York to surprise eldest daughter Frankie Pangilinan, who is pursuing a college degree in US.

Sharon said she was invited to ride a private jet during the birthday celebration of her friend, Doc Noel.

“On my way to New York this morning to surprise KAKIE!!!” she wrote.

“Doc Noel’s birthday celebration continues in New York, and praise God for Noel because he flies his friends wherever he wants! So I got to fly private again for the first time in years & slept so well for about 4 hrs.!!!

In the photos the actress was also seen looking out the window of a helicopter and revealed that her connecting flight from New Jersey to New York was in a private chopper provided by her friend.

“Plane lands in New Jersey, and we are flown by chopper to Manhattan! Woooow! Thanks so much again, Docs Noel & Filippo for flying us to NY!

The actress also posted her video in which she is seen sleeping in-flight besides a short clip of her walking towards the chopper. Netizens were quick to notice Sharon’s slimmer figure in the video over which the actress said, “I need to buy new clothes cos mine now are falling off me na!” (AW)