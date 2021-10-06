Philippine Air Force gives honor to Arci Muñoz

Actress Arci Muño shared the recognition given to her by the Philippine Air Force.

On Instagram, the actress shared the plaque given to her by the PAF acknowledging her “invaluable services rendered through active participation in the different PAF relief operations.”

“THERE IS NO LIMIT TO WHAT WE, AS WOMEN, CAN ACCOMPLISH,” she wrote.

“To the @philippine_air_force thank you so much for this recognition. Truly I am blessed and it is an honor to serve,” Muñoz added.

This is not the first time the actress was recognized for her efforts with PAF.

Muñoz receives honor for advocating the PAF Reservists Program “that created positive impact in our society which immensely contributed on the overall mission accomplishment of the Philippine Air Force.”

She enlisted in the reservist program in 2020.

The actress is also expected to run for a public post in Rizal. (TDT)