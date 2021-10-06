Actress AJ Raval terms fellow actor Aljur as ‘boyfriend material’

Actress AJ Raval revealed that she sees has Aljur Abrenica as ‘boyfriend’ material.

During PEP.ph’s “On The Spot Challenge,” Raval said that Aljur is courting her.

“Yes, totoo. Hindi ako magpapakaipokrita. Di na ako magsisinungaling, di na ako magde-deny, kasi mukha lang kaming tanga kapag nag-deny kami. Well, totoo naman na nag-uusap kami,” AJ said.

It appears that estranged husband of Kylie Padilla was the one about whom AJ was talking during her vlog with Donnalyn Bartolome some weeks ago.

Opening up about her suitor, she said, “Yung nag-iisa na yun, ramdam na ramdam ko talaga na special ako.”

“Hindi ko pa alam, pero na-appreciate ko siya. Pero di pa lang siguro ako ready rin pumasok sa relationship kasi kakagaling ko lang sa relationship.”

Earlier A J had confirmed split with actor Axel Torres, her boyfriend of almost two years.

The rumors about them being together started after Aljur shared his shirtless photo at AJ’s home.

Earlier, Viva stars AJ and Aljur worked together via “Nerisa.” (AW)