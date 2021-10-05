Robin Padilla to run for Senate seat

EntertainmentLatest NewsTFT News

Actor Robin Padilla will run for a seat in the Senate in the 2022 national elections under the ruling PDP-Laban party.

Padilla, together with his brother Rommel, took oath as member of PDP-Laban on Tuesday, administered by party president Alfonso Cusi.

Rommel will vie for the position of representative of the 1st District of Nueva Ecija.

In 2016, Padilla supported, and campaigned for, then-presidential candidate Rodrigo Duterte.

He also personally campaigned for Duterte’s personal assistant, Christopher Lawrence “Bong” Go in his senatorial bid in 2019. (NM)

