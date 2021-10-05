EntertainmentLatest NewsTFT News

Miss Universe pageant likely to be held in UAE next year

Staff Report3 hours ago

The Miss Universe pageant may possibly be held in the UAE next year.

An announcement in this regard is expected to be made by the Miss Universe Organization in Dubai on October 7.

Recently the 69th Miss Universe title was won by Miss Universe Mexico Andrea Meza, who advocates women’s rights and works to end gender violence.

The previous event took place in Florida and was hosted by popular American actor and TV personality Mario Lopez alongside Miss Universe 2012 Olivia Culpo.

Meza said she was “honored to have been selected among the 73 other amazing women” with whom she stood “tonight.”

“It is a dream come true to wear the Miss Universe crown, and I hope to serve the world through my advocacy for equality in the year to come and beyond,” she said. (AW)

