Alexandra Garcia first Filipina to be crowned with Miss Aura International 2021

Beauty queen Alexandra Faith Garcia has become the first Filipina to be crowned with Miss Aura International 2021.

The contest was held at Rixos Sungate in Antalya, Turkey on October 3.

Alexandra is the first Filipina to join the pageant. She is the first Pinay beauty queen to win the title since the debut of the international pageant in 2006 and the other winners include Miss Romania Alexandra Stroe, 1st runner-up; Miss Ukraine Katerina Pidkopai, (2nd runner-up); Miss Colombia Maria Del Mar Meza, 3rd runner-up; and Miss France Cassandra de Soussa, 4th runner-up.

She posted a photo on Instagram as she was crowned with Miss Aura International 2021.

“WE DID IT PHILIPPINES! Your Miss Aura International 2021!

Hailing from Olongapo, she joined Mutya ng Pilipinas in 2014 and Bb. Pilipinas in 2016 and Bb. Pilipinas 2020/2021. (AW)