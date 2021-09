Kapamilya actress Kisses Delavin enters the Top 16 of Miss Universe Philippines in the grand coronation night in Bohol, Thursday.

Delavin, a fan favorite, is currently representing Masbate.

The other candidates who are part of the Top 16:

Masbate

Pangasinan

Aklan

Misamis Oriental

Manila

Albay

Cavite

Angeles City

Mandaluyong

Taguig

Cebu province

Laguna

Parañaque

Romblon

San Juan

Cebu City

The winner of this year’s pageant will replace Rabiya Mateo who landed at Top 21 in the Miss Universe 2020.