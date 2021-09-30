Arci Munoz to run for Cainta councilor in 2022 polls 

MANILA, PHILIPPINES: Arci Munoz will be among celebrities and personalities who aspire to join local politics.

Munoz has recently joined the Lakas-CMD party on Thursday ahead of the filing of the certificates of candidacy or COC.

Munoz will be running for councilor position in Cainta, Rizal.

Before her decision to run, Munoz has been active in several government initiatives and campaigns including being a reservist for the Philippine Air Force.

She will be part of the slate of PBA legend Alvin Patrimonio, who will run for the mayoral seat.

“We consider these dedicated public servants as assets of Lakas-CMD. Their decision to join the party is not just a proof of their confidence in us but also of the party’s clean and efficient record of public service,” House Majority Leader Martin Romualdez said in a statement.

Other celebrities who also joined the party include Alma Moreno, who will run in Paranaque and Teri Onor for vice-mayor in Bataan.

Celebrities under Lakas-CMD also include Claudine Barreyyo, Nash Aguas, Ejay Falcon, Angelu De Leon and Bobby Andrews.