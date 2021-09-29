EntertainmentLatest NewsTFT News

Kim Atienza to transfer to Kapuso network

TV patrol and Matanglawin host Kim Atienza will be transferring to the Kapuso network.

In a report on Pep.ph, the production preparations are now underway for Atienza’s new show with GMA-7.

The report said that it’s not yet clear how many shows Atienza will be doing with the Kapuso network.

RELATED STORY: Kim Atienza reveals reason behind ‘It’s Showtime’ departure

“Alam ko bakit napakaraming mga viewers natin ngayon, lalung-lalo na sa Facebook, kasi may mga kumalat na post tungkol sa mga gagawin ko daw sa mga susunod na araw, mga desisyon na gagawin ko sa mga susunod na araw,” Atienza said on his Facebook page.

“For those who follow me here on Facebook and YouTube, Kuwentuhan with Kuya Kim, remember, a couple of weeks ago, I was… I told you to pray for me because I am in transition. Remember that?,” he added.

The host said that he will be honest in the coming days once he revealed his decision.

READ ON: Proud dad moment: Kim Atienza takes first flight with son as pilot

“I will always be very truthful to you, my Facebook and YouTube followers, utang na loob ko sa inyo for following me and for being with me through hard times and good times. And that period of transition is still ongoing. Transition,” he said.

“The transition is real,” Atienza added. (TDT)

