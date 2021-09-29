‘Best decision ever’: Janella Salvador admits having liposuction

Actress Janella Salvador has admitted to having liposuction after giving birth to her son, calling it the “best decision” she ever made.

In an Instagram post, Salvador talked about gaining weight after her son, Jude, was born and losing some confidence in the process.

“When I was pregnant with Jude, I promised myself that I would never forget self-care. I said I would take the time to do things that I love. Happy mum, happy family, right? But like many things in this world… it’s easier said than done,” Salvador said in her post.

“I lost all the remaining ‘vanity’ that I had in me the moment Jude came into my life. My life revolved around him. Even just a trip to the grocery made me feel guilty because I felt like I could be spending time with him instead. I felt like I had to be with him 24/7,” she added.

Salvador said that while she enjoyed the time she spent with her son, she also started to lose sleep and begin overeating.

“In those first few months, I physically did not feel like myself. I hid behind big coats, robes and loose clothing. The lack of sleep made me overeat so I was 40 POUNDS heavier than my ideal weight. I did not like what I saw in the mirror but paid no attention to that,” Salvador said.

“Of course, gaining weight is totally normal after giving birth… but there comes a time where you want to be healthy and regain your strength,” she added.

The pressure of working in the showbiz industry, which “relies so much on looks”, did not help either, said Salvador.

“I knew that eventually, I needed to start working again,” Salvador said.

The actress then shared how celebrity doctor Vicki Belo suggested that she undergo liposuction, which Salvador initially declined.

“But after many talks and getting assurance from her, I gave in. Best decision ever. I can’t thank her and [Dr. Hayden Kho] enough for helping me jumpstart my journey back to sexy and for giving me back my confidence,” Salvador said.

“I am finally starting to see the woman I want to see in the mirror once again. I also want to give myself a pat on the back for taking the initiative to exercise as well,” she added.

Salvador and her boyfriend Markus Paterson welcomed their first child in October 2020. (NM)