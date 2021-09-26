LOOK: Kris Bernal marries non-showbiz boyfriend

Kapuso actress Kris Bernal finally tied the knot with her non-showbiz boyfriend Perry Choi in a church wedding in Makati City.

The couple was married at St. Alphonsus Mary de Liguori Parish as shown on Bernal’s Youtube vlog which was posted on the same day.

The wedding has been repeatedly pushed back due to COVID-19 restrictions.

RELATED STORY: Derek Ramsay, Ellen Adarna send out wedding invitations

Choi wore a gray suit for the ceremony while Bernal looked radiant in her white plunging v-neck Mak Tumang gown.

Kapamilya singer Jona Viray sang the wedding song ‘Ikaw’ as Bernal walked down the isle full of sunflowers.

All the guests were wearing face masks as part of COVID-19 protocols.

READ ON: ‘Kami na bahala’: Neri Miranda offers free wedding party for ‘scammed’ newlyweds

Choi and Bernal have been engaged since last year.

They originally planned to get married last June but were moved due to the COVID-19 surge. (TDT)