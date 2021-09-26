EntertainmentLatest NewsTFT News

LOOK: Kris Bernal marries non-showbiz boyfriend

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report2 hours ago

Screengrab from Kris Bernal's YouTube page.

Kapuso actress Kris Bernal finally tied the knot with her non-showbiz boyfriend Perry Choi in a church wedding in Makati City.

The couple was married at St. Alphonsus Mary de Liguori Parish as shown on Bernal’s Youtube vlog which was posted on the same day.

The wedding has been repeatedly pushed back due to COVID-19 restrictions.

RELATED STORY: Derek Ramsay, Ellen Adarna send out wedding invitations 

Choi wore a gray suit for the ceremony while Bernal looked radiant in her white plunging v-neck Mak Tumang gown.

Kapamilya singer Jona Viray sang the wedding song ‘Ikaw’ as Bernal walked down the isle full of sunflowers.

All the guests were wearing face masks as part of COVID-19 protocols.

READ ON: ‘Kami na bahala’: Neri Miranda offers free wedding party for ‘scammed’ newlyweds

Choi and Bernal have been engaged since last year.

They originally planned to get married last June but were moved due to the COVID-19 surge. (TDT)

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report2 hours ago
Photo of Staff Report

Staff Report

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

Related Articles

Philippines’ Bangkóta pavilion all set and ready ahead of Expo 2020 Dubai opening, strategic calendar of trade events set

21 mins ago

DOLE vows more jobs for displaced OFWs

57 mins ago

Ejay Falcon to run as Vice Governor in 2022 polls

2 hours ago

UAE administers 200 doses of COVID-19 vaccines per 100 people

2 hours ago
© 2021, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button