Miss Universe Philippines to be held in Bohol on Sept. 30 

After delays, Miss Universe Philippines (MUP) is set to be held in Bohol on September 30.

The MUP organization said Henann Resort Convention Center in Panglao will serve as the venue for the finals.

“We started the competition in Clark, Pampanga, now we’re flying to Bohol for the coronation! The Miss Universe Philippines organization is very happy to announce that the province of Bohol will be our host for the Miss Universe Philippines 2021 pageant,” the organization said.

“We are grateful to governor Arthur Yap, the Bohol LGUs and Tourism board, and the IATF for allowing us to stage this year’s pageant in this most idyllic destination,” it added.

The announcement came following the IATF’s approval of the MUP’s request to stage the coronation night from September 26 to October 1.

The winner of this year’s pageant will represent the country in the 70th Miss Universe in Israel in December. She will replace reigning queen Rabiya Mateo who landed in the Top 21 of the most recent competition.