‘Kami na bahala’: Neri Miranda offers free wedding party for ‘scammed’ newlyweds

Actress and entrepreneur Neri Naig-Miranda has offered to shoulder the wedding party—including reception and other gifts—of the newlyweds who were allegedly scammed by their coordinator in Cebu.

In a Facebook post, Naig offered that the couple may use her restaurant in Cebu as their wedding reception. She also said that the cake and emcee for the party will also be free.

“Bilang naging bride din ako, ang pinaka ayaw natin ay mastress sa mismong kasal natin. Kahit lahat ng tao sa paligid natin, di tayo dapat binibigyan ng stress,” Miranda said.

To follow social distancing protocols, Miranda said only 20 people can be accommodated in the restaurant. She also offered to provide gifts such as accessories, beddings, and dresses for the bride.

“Wala kayong gagastusin mag-asawa. Kami na bahala. May pa-pocket money kami sa inyo kahit papaano. Wag ka nang umiyak. Kami na bahala sa inyo,” Miranda said.

Tonskie Elsisura uploaded a video on Facebook of the bride crying in front of their supposed wedding venue.

Elsisura said the couple was shocked after finding out that the wedding venue was closed and added that the management of the reception said there was no booked event that day.

The wedding coordinator attended last-minute preparations on the morning of the wedding day, but the couple could not reach him by lunchtime.

Meanwhile, the wedding coordinator reportedly attempted to commit suicide.