‘Best day of my life’: Maxene Magalona gets reply from Jennifer Aniston

Actress Maxene Magalona just had the “best day of my life” after receiving a reply from Hollywood star Jennifer Aniston.

In an Instagram post, Magalona shared about Aniston’s hair care product line, and talked about her love for the Hollywood actress.

“Jennifer Aniston has forever been my queen ever since I started watching “Friends” many years ago. It instantly became my favorite show and Rachel Greene was, without a doubt, my hero,” Magalona said in her post.

She was referring to Aniston’s character in the 90s sitcom “Friends”.

“She inspired me so much to be my real, goofy self and still remain sweet and kind to my friends and family,” she added.

Aniston herself left a comment on Magalona’s post with a heart emoji, which has been liked 3,212 times as of September 23.

In her Instagram story, Magalona shared a screenshot of Aniston’s reply.

“Today is officially the best day of my life. Jennifer Anniston just left a comment on my Instagram and nothing else matters in the world,” Magalona said.

“She shared a piece of her heart with me and I will forever be grateful. Thank You, God,” she added.

