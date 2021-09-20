Entertainment

JaMill denies BIR issue as reason for deleting Youtube channel 

Vloggers Camille Trinidad and Jayzam Manabat or popularly known as JaMill denied that the Bureau of Internal Revenue’s move to tax social media influencers was the reason behind the deletion of their Youtube channel.

“Inaasikaso na namin mga tamang paraan,” Jayzam told GMA’s Kapuso Mo, Jessica Soho.

The couple admitted receiving a visit from BIR. 

“Sa mga nanunuod, wag niyong isipin negatibo kapag yung mga tao ay hinahabol ng BIR. Ibigsabihin, may potensiyal kaming mga vlogger umambag dito sa Pilipinas,” Jayzam explained.

The couple also denied link between the BIR memo and the immediate selling of their houses.

The BIR warned that it will be investigating a number of highest paid social media influencers over possible tax evasion cases.

In a statement last week, the BIR said that it has issued Letters of Authority which allow revenue officers to examine taxpayers’ accounting records—to look into a number of online content creators who are “top earners”.

BIR Deputy Commissioner Arnel Guballa said that the investigation will cover 250 social media influencers.

 

