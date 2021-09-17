LOOK: Miss Universe Philippines looks dazzles in new look

Miss Universe Philippines 2020 wore an ensemble of pink dress that matched her hairstyle and make up giving her a dazzling look.

Sharing her photo of being dressed in pink fabric, her skin radiantly glowed as she had styled her hair and applied make up that matched her elegant dress.

https://www.instagram.com/p/CT3XyKbl8GF/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link

The beauty queen shared the photo which was taken by Kenneth Tangonan. In her Instagram post, Rabiya wrote, There’s always something to be grateful about every day.”

Her new-look garnered nearly 77,000 likes and hundreds of comments from both fans and fellow celebrities who have commented that she looks like a doll. “The living Barbie,” one wrote. “Wow, Barbie!” said another.

On Tuesday, Rabiya posed in a neon swimsuit alongside her fellow reigning queens ahead of the Miss Universe Philippines 2021 pageant. The Miss Universe Philippines 2021 coronation night will be held on September 25.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rabiya Mateo (@rabiyamateo)