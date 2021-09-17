Entertainment

LOOK: Miss Universe Philippines looks dazzles in new look

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report9 hours ago

Miss Universe Philippines 2020 wore an ensemble of pink dress that matched her hairstyle and make up giving her a dazzling look.

Sharing her photo of being dressed in pink fabric, her skin radiantly glowed as she had styled her hair and applied make up that matched her elegant dress.

https://www.instagram.com/p/CT3XyKbl8GF/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link

The beauty queen shared the photo which was taken by Kenneth Tangonan. In her Instagram post, Rabiya wrote, There’s always something to be grateful about every day.”

Her new-look garnered nearly 77,000 likes and hundreds of comments from both fans and fellow celebrities who have commented that she looks like a doll. “The living Barbie,” one wrote. “Wow, Barbie!” said another.

On Tuesday, Rabiya posed in a neon swimsuit alongside her fellow reigning queens ahead of the Miss Universe Philippines 2021 pageant. The Miss Universe Philippines 2021 coronation night will be held on September 25.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Rabiya Mateo (@rabiyamateo)

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report9 hours ago
Photo of Staff Report

Staff Report

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

Related Articles

Joel Cruz reveals spending PHP52 million to have 8 kids 

11 hours ago

LOOK: Jinkee Pacquiao graces cover of luxury magazine

1 day ago

Vlogger couple JaMill reveal reason for deleting Youtube channel

1 day ago

LOOK: Lovi Poe now an official Kapamilya  

1 day ago
© 2021, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button