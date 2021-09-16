LOOK: Jinkee Pacquiao graces cover of luxury magazine

Dubbed as a woman of “simple elegance” and “amazing grace”, Jinkee Pacquiao graced the cover of a luxury magazine.

Jinkee, the wife of boxing champion and senator Manny Pacquiao, was featured on the cover of Luxury Trending Magazine.

“An empowered woman I aspire to be. Not ever on my own strength but by God,” Jinkee said as she shared a photo of the magazine cover on Instagram.

“May my Lord and Savior Jesus Christ mold me and shape me day by day to be a wife of noble character, a helpmeet in every possible way, able to watch over the affairs of my household, providing for the needs of my family,” she added.

Jinkee shared another photo of her magazine feature where she wore a green dress.

Jinkee recently made headlines after it was found that the all-pink outfit worn by she wore during her husband’s boxing match apparently costs around P2.1 million. (NM)

