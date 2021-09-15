LOOK: Saweetie highlights Filipino lineage at 2021 Met Gala

Filipino-American rapper Saweetie highlighted her Filipino and Black American lineage at the 2021 Met Gala as she donned a gown showcasing.

The Christian Cowan outfit had a dramatic cape, featuring the colors of the Philippine flag on one side with the Black American heritage flag on the other side.

READ ON: Filipino countertenor bags first prize at US opera

The “Icy” rapper walked the red carpet at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City, wearing the gown that had 10 million hand-placed crystals “which are draped to adorn her body,” the British designer pointed out

Saweetie, whose real name is Diamonte Harper, was born to a Filipino-Chinese mother, Trinidad Valentin, and African-American father Johnny Harper.

The Fil-Am artist has been nominated several times at MTV Video Music Awards and Billboard Music Awards.

She first released her debut single as lead artist in 2017 titled “Icy Grl” before the 2018 “Up Now” song. Saweetie is expected to release the studio album “Pretty Bitch Music” this year. (AW)