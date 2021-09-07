EntertainmentLatest NewsTFT News

South Korean actor Kim Seon-ho to play half-Filipino character in his first-ever movie

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report5 hours ago

South Korean actor Kim Seon-ho will play the role of Filipino actor in his big-screen debut in the new film Sad Tropical.

The Korean actor has been recently coordinating the details of the casting offer to appear in the film that Director Park Hoon-jung (New World, V.I.P., The Witch) is preparing.

The Sad Tropical is a story about a man who has a Korean father and a Filipino mother and dreams of becoming a boxer and soon comes to Korea to find his father who abandoned him.

RELATED STORY: PERSONAL DIARY: What happens when a Filipina marries her Korean Prince Charming?

In his quest to find his father, he meets bad guys landing him in troubling situations.

Starting his career in TV in 2017, Kim Seon-ho acted in the Korean drama Good Manager and rose to prominence as Han Ji-pyeong in the hit 2020 television series Start-Up.

He is also a mainstay cast member on the South Korean reality-variety show 2 Days and 1 Night. (AW)

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report5 hours ago
Photo of Staff Report

Staff Report

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

Related Articles

Health workers criticizing Duterte? ‘I don’t know what planet they are from’, says Roque

3 hours ago

NCR stays under MECQ until Sept. 15

4 hours ago

Analysis: ‘Principles of the 50’, a human-centric methodology

5 hours ago

Rabiya Mateo’s ex-boyfriend Neil Salvacion auditions for PBB

5 hours ago
© 2021, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button