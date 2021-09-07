South Korean actor Kim Seon-ho to play half-Filipino character in his first-ever movie

South Korean actor Kim Seon-ho will play the role of Filipino actor in his big-screen debut in the new film Sad Tropical.

The Korean actor has been recently coordinating the details of the casting offer to appear in the film that Director Park Hoon-jung (New World, V.I.P., The Witch) is preparing.

The Sad Tropical is a story about a man who has a Korean father and a Filipino mother and dreams of becoming a boxer and soon comes to Korea to find his father who abandoned him.

In his quest to find his father, he meets bad guys landing him in troubling situations.

Starting his career in TV in 2017, Kim Seon-ho acted in the Korean drama Good Manager and rose to prominence as Han Ji-pyeong in the hit 2020 television series Start-Up.

He is also a mainstay cast member on the South Korean reality-variety show 2 Days and 1 Night. (AW)