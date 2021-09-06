Actress-singer Joy Reyes denies being ‘third party’ in Paolo Contis-LJ Reyes breakup

Actress and singer Joy Reyes has denied being the supposed “third party” allegedly involved in the breakup of Paolo Contis and LJ Reyes.

Joy, who is the former partner of actor-politician Jomari Yllana, took to social media to “set the record straight” about rumors linking her to Paolo.

In her Instagram post, she said, “ First and foremost, I’ve never known the guy personally and the topic of linking me to the guy is just a fabricated story, a fragment of imagination of the person with an unstable mind.”

Joy went on to mention her issue with her former partner Jomari, who she recently called out for allegedly not paying bills as she took care of their two children.

She said that how could she be a the third party “if they are spotted together somewhere.”

“While I am here in QC thinking about all the bills and other necessities that the father of my baby boys is not paying on time and is not paying at all. The truth is already out there! Go crazy!,” said Reyes. (AW)