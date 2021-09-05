EntertainmentLatest NewsTFT News

“Not the jealous type”: Escudero supports Heart Evangelista’s team up with former beau Jericho Rosales

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report4 hours ago

Actress Heart Evangelista has admitted to having conversations with her husband Chiz Escudero on being paired again with her ex-boyfriend, Jericho Rosales.

Escudero said that he wholeheartedly supports his wife’s decision and even said that he would let his wife work with Rosales “many times”.

He also stressed that he is “not the jealous type” and will let Evangelista decide on her own career path.

RELATED STORY: LOOK: Heart Evangelista, Chiz Escudero enjoy beach moments together

Escudero said that it was up to his wife to work with the actor.

Evangelista said she feels at ease with Escudero.

“He (Chiz) makes me feel really secure,” said Evangelista. (AW)

