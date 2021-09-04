EntertainmentLatest NewsTFT News

Idol Philippines grand winner Zephanie to join boot camp in Abu Dhabi

Popular reality show “Idol Philippines” grand winner Zephanie Dimaranan will attend a boot camp of the global pop group Now United in Abu Dhabi.

This group posted a confirmation on Instagram.

“We are announcing the 12 amazing Uniters who will be going to the Now United Creative Hub in Abu Dhabi!! First up, say hello to @zephanie from

Dimaranan shared on Instagram her excitement for her latest achievement.

“FINALLY! I can shout it out that I am going to Abu Dhabi for #CampNowUnited Boot Camp!!!! This is definitely going to be a great and exciting journey! Looking forward to know everyone,” Dimaranan posted.
The 18-year-old singer will leave anytime for Abu Dhabi to join the bootcamp.

The singer responded to the call for auditions by Now United months ago. (AW)

