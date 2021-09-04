Aiko Melendez receives stitches after eating ‘spicy ramen’

Aiko Melendez, a 45-year-old actress in the Philippines, received stitches after she fell down following the sickness in her stomach as she ate spicy ramen noodles.

She required stitches on her forehead and said in a YouTube video that she suffered a deep concussion and some bruises after feeling nauseous from the Korean ramen she consumed.

Melendez said she felt sick in the stomach while eating the spicy ramen for the first time.

The actress tried to induce vomiting in order to overcome the sickness in her stomach and suddenly felt dizzy, lost her balance and hit her face on the sink.

“The next thing I know, I was already lying on the floor,” Melendez said. As her family rushed they saw her covered with blood. She was refered to the hospital to get treated for her wound.

Melendez said she was sharing the information after to clear rumors about developing injuries. The rumors had circulated that she had allegedly received wounds in a fight or after being beaten.

The actress was concerned about what effect the large facial wound will have on her career though her cosmetic surgeon has already assured her that it is possible to remove the scar.

Melendez said she was lucky to not have sustained an eye or head injury. The actress began her career in the ‘80s and now has over 70 movie and television credits under her name on IMDB. (AW)