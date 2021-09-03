Entertainment

VIDEO: UAE-based Pinoy kid ends his journey on ‘America’s Got Talent’

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report2 hours ago

Filipino musician Peter Rosalita, 10, ended his adventure on ‘America’s Got Talent’. 

During the semis on Tuesday night, he performed a cover of Mariah Carey’s ‘Without You’.

The judges awarded him a standing ovation applauding his incredible talent.

Simon Cowell praised him for maintaining self-control. Heidi Klum said that his voice is as strong as it is endearing. 

Rosalita has shown that he isn’t afraid of big songs, having “previously nailed versions of Celine Dion’s ‘Without You’ and Whitney Houston’s ‘I Have Nothing’ during earlier rounds of auditions.

Gina Brillon, Aidan Bryant, Dustin Tavella, Jimmie Herrod, and World Taekwondo are the five participants who have advanced to the finals.

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report2 hours ago
Photo of Staff Report

Staff Report

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

Related Articles

Paolo Contis, Yen Santos ‘spotted together’ after LJ Reyes tell-all interview

3 hours ago

LOOK: Artist creates leaf art to remember ‘Mahal’

7 hours ago

Mahal’s remains now cremated 

8 hours ago

A month after confirming their relationship, Kiko Estrada unfollows Heaven Peralejo on Instagram

1 day ago
© 2021, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button