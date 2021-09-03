VIDEO: UAE-based Pinoy kid ends his journey on ‘America’s Got Talent’

Filipino musician Peter Rosalita, 10, ended his adventure on ‘America’s Got Talent’.

During the semis on Tuesday night, he performed a cover of Mariah Carey’s ‘Without You’.

The judges awarded him a standing ovation applauding his incredible talent.

Simon Cowell praised him for maintaining self-control. Heidi Klum said that his voice is as strong as it is endearing.

Rosalita has shown that he isn’t afraid of big songs, having “previously nailed versions of Celine Dion’s ‘Without You’ and Whitney Houston’s ‘I Have Nothing’ during earlier rounds of auditions.

Gina Brillon, Aidan Bryant, Dustin Tavella, Jimmie Herrod, and World Taekwondo are the five participants who have advanced to the finals.

