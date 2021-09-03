Entertainment

LOOK: Artist creates leaf art to remember ‘Mahal’

A Filipino artist has created a “leaf art” in memory of Noeme Tesorero, more popularly known in Philippine showbiz as ‘Mahal’. 

Mary Mae Dacanay from Biñan, Laguna carved the face of Mahal on a camansi leaf and has since been shared on social media. 

“Rest In Peace, Mahal,” Dacanay said on Facebook. 

Mahal’s remains have been cremated, with the wake starting Friday. Public viewing is set from September 3 -5.

The remains of Mahal were cremated in Batangas, according to an ABS-CBN report. Her family brought her urn to the Cosmopolitan Chapel in Santuario de San Vicente de Paul and Shrine in Tandang Sora Avenue, Quezon City. 

